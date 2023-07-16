Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.6 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $384.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Stephens lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.04.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

