Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.98 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.