Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 413 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,946. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Teradata stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

