Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 663 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

