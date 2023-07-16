Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

