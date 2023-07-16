Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

