Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after purchasing an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 2,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after buying an additional 448,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $246.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.90. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

