Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DK. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Delek US Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

