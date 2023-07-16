FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $90,889.47 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 11,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $90,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,447.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FIGS Trading Down 3.7 %
FIGS opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.25, a PEG ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.44. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FIGS. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.
