FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $90,889.47 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 11,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $90,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,447.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FIGS Trading Down 3.7 %

FIGS opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.25, a PEG ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.44. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in shares of FIGS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of FIGS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FIGS by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FIGS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIGS. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.