First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

