First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day moving average is $137.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

