First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Holdings Cut by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,188,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $938,000.

FPX opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $817.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

