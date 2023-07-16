Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FRD opened at $13.25 on Friday.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

