Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 183.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

