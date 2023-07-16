Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,571 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 31.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

CION Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

CION opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.61 million, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.34. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 715.79%.

Insider Transactions at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,612 shares in the company, valued at $681,746.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 28,780 shares of company stock worth $274,478 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.