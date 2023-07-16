Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 105.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 130,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 580,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 71,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.