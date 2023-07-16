Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 153.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.15 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

