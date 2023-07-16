Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,202 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 379.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1,721.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QEMM opened at $56.95 on Friday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $58.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

