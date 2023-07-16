Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 178 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

