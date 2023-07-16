Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

