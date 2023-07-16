Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 92 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $3,494,000,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock opened at $364.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

