Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 117,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPEM opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.