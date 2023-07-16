Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $97.26.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

