Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 452,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 76,860 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,318,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 377,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Down 5.9 %

LCID opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

