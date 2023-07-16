Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 573,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,699,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 113,393 shares during the period.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $25.33.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

