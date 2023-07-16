Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.75 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.32.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

