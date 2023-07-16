Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

