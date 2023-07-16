Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

