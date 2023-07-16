Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 168.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $51.64 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

