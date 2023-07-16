Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.22.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $52.59 and a 52-week high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

