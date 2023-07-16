Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $18.22 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1629 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

