Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $141,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CWI opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.