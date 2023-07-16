Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 104.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $209,955,000 after purchasing an additional 297,117 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $208.92 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

