Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Corning by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning Price Performance

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

