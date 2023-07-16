Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $119,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 587.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. McAdam LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $35.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39.
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.
