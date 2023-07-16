Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,435.00.

NYSE BHP opened at $62.10 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

