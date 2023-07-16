Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $127,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $135.56 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

