Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $129,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 5.0 %

NCLH opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.