Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $84,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

