Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $91,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $82.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a market capitalization of $794.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

