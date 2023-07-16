Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $95,000 Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,149,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $493,854.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,197,844.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 68.84%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

