Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $97,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 378,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $618,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

