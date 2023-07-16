Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $204,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after acquiring an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

