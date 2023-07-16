Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,541 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.48 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.91.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

