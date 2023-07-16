Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $19,514,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 214,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $212.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

