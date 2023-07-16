Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $63.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

