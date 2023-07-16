Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

ABR stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

