Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $140,979.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,469. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

