Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 438 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 247.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. State Street Corp raised its position in Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 13,823.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,426,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,613,000 after purchasing an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.82. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

