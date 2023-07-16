Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,000 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. Bank of America upped their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CPNG stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 146.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

